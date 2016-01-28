Jan 28 Sasol Ltd

* Headline Earnings Per Share (HEPS) for six months ended 31 December 2015 are expected to decrease by between 23 pct and 28 pct (approximating R7,36 to R8,96 per share) compared to 2015 financial half year

* Business performance was however negatively impacted by challenging and highly volatile global markets

* Group's profitability was adversely impacted by a 47 pct lower average brent crude oil price

* Guidance will be provided on expected full 2016 financial year's results when there is a reasonable degree of certainty in this regard.

* Expect that there will be a further negative impact on our results for remainder of 2016 financial year due to lower oil and commodity chemical prices.

* Currently assessing implications of latest developments in external macroeconomic environment on scope of our response plan

* Results for first half of 2016 financial year may be further affected by any adjustments resulting from our half- year-end closure process

* This may result in a change in estimated earnings

* First half of 2016 financial year was characterised by a continued strong business performance across most of value chain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: