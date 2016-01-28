Jan 28 Getinge :

* CEO says sees 2016 topline growth within range of company target of 2-4 pct annual organic sales growth for 2016-2019

* Says sees 2016 as early phase in 2016-2019 profit improvement plan, 2016 EBITA to improve vs 2015 but not fully by the 10 pct set as annual target for 2016-2019 on average

Further company coverage: