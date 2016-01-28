BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Technology to invest 50 mln yuan to set up wholly owned IT unit
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Tibet-based wholly owned IT unit
Jan 28 GEAP SA :
* FY production 57.8 million euros versus 55.3 million euros ($60.51 million) year ago
* FY net income 7.8 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 12.4 million euros versus 12.1 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 2.10 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)