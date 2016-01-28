Jan 28 Its Group SA :

* Q4 revenue 57.7 million euros ($63.15 million) versus 56.5 million euros year ago

* Expects current operating profit of around 5 million euros for 2015

* Objectives 2016: 200 million euros in revenue and priority to rebound in margins