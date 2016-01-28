Jan 28 Groupe Sfpi :

* FY revenue 509 million euros versus 492 million euros ($538.49 million) year ago

* Believes that its consolidated current operating income should be close to that of 2014 which stood at 22.5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1P0dK4F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)