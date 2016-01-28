U.S. politics pressures Europe shares, M&A, earnings provide support
* Earnings boost Burberry (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Jan 28 Dexia SA :
* Implementation of reverse stock split of the Dexia shares
* Reverse stock split will take effect on March 4
* Ratio of one new share for one thousand existing shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Earnings boost Burberry (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Total clients up 56,000 to 932,000 (Recasts, adds detail from statement, share reaction)