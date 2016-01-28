UPDATE 1-Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 bln
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
Jan 28 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie :
* FY consolidated net banking income 603.5 million euros ($661.19 million) versus 576.8 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net income 171.6 million euros versus 166.3 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated gross operating income 302.9 million euros versus 294.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* INCJ seen teaming up with another suitor for Toshiba chip unit (Recasts and adds details of the stock sale)
* March quarter net loss 32 billion rupees versus loss of 17.36 billion rupees year ago