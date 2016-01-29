BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Closed Q3 of 2015/2016 financial year with a profit of 208 million Swiss francs ($204.44 million)
* Q3 NAV per share recovered strongly, rising 23.6 percent to end 2015 at a new high of 149.76 Swiss francs
* 9-month consolidated profit stands at 101 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1P19kut Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0174 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: