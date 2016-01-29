BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* reserves right for cash instead of share settlement of outstanding convertible bonds
* bond holders have been informed accordingly by deutsche wohnen
* this is company's reaction to recent changes in offer conditions by vonovia
* says cannot accept that Vonovia, despite numerous confirmations, is not willing to accept vote of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: