BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Activities in overall holdings to intensify in 2016
* FY vacancy rate at four locations was reduced from their combined level of 35.10 pct to 14.72 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: