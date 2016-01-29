BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Advantag AG :
* FY 2015 group sales fell sharply from 234 million euros to 2.18 million euros ($2.38 million)
* Expects negative result for full year 2015
* For 2016 gives priority to attracting new customers in the area of mandatory emissions trading and taking care of the existing customers in order to generate growth again in the core business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: