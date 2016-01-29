Jan 29 Advantag AG :

* FY 2015 group sales fell sharply from 234 million euros to 2.18 million euros ($2.38 million)

* Expects negative result for full year 2015

* For 2016 gives priority to attracting new customers in the area of mandatory emissions trading and taking care of the existing customers in order to generate growth again in the core business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)