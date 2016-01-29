BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Signs a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Empowered Financial Partners ("EFP") via its Australian subsidiary, AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)
* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of EFP's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years
* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partners in cash over a period of two years
* The total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 1.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: