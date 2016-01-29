BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Scheme sanctioned / suspension of BPTY shares
* Court has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement by which recommended offer for Bwin.Party by GVC is being implemented
* As of 5.00 p.m. on 28 January 2016, listing of Bwin.Party shares on official list of UK listing authority and trading in Bwin.Party shares on LSE were suspended
* Cancellation of listing and trading of Bwin.Party shares is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: