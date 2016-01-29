BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 EE Finance Plc
* Olaf Swantee, Neal Milsom, Gervais Pellissier, Thomas Dannenfeldt, Arnaud Castille and Thorsten Langheim have resigned as directors
* Marc Allera, formerly EE's chief commercial officer, is appointed CEO, and director to board of EE
* Stephen Harris, Steve Best, Jeff Langlands, Gareth Tipton and Howard Watson have also been appointed as directors of EE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: