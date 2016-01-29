Jan 29 EE Finance Plc

* Olaf Swantee, Neal Milsom, Gervais Pellissier, Thomas Dannenfeldt, Arnaud Castille and Thorsten Langheim have resigned as directors

* Marc Allera, formerly EE's chief commercial officer, is appointed CEO, and director to board of EE

* Stephen Harris, Steve Best, Jeff Langlands, Gareth Tipton and Howard Watson have also been appointed as directors of EE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: