BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Update on enhanced capital notes
* Has received permission from Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) for redemption of all series of ECNS outstanding
* For remaining series of ECNS, group is launching concurrent sterling, euro and U.S. Dollar voluntary cash tender offers
* iIs aware that ECN trustee has sought leave to Supreme Court to appeal court of appeal's decision
* If Supreme Court were to agree to hear such appeal and if it were subsequently to determine that a CDE had not occurred, group would compensate fairly holders of ECNS whose securities are redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: