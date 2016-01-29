BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Realia Business SA :
* Says pays second and third debt milestone payments of total 182.98 million euros to Entidades Financiadoras Promocion, that is Puffin Real Estate Lda, CF Aneto y Goldman Sachs International
* Amount represents a debt relief of 18.1 million euros ($19.61 million)
* Remaining fourth payment of 202.1 million euros is due on May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: