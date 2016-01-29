Jan 29 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :

* Sees FY 2016 net sales of 94.5 million zlotys ($23.5 million), FY EBIT of 2.5 million zlotys and FY EBITDA of 5.0 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2017 net sales of 115.8 million zlotys, FY EBIT of 4.0 million zlotys and FY EBITDA of 6.8 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2018 net sales of 140.3 million zlotys, FY EBIT of 5.2 million zlotys and FY EBITDA of 8.8 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2021 net sales of 227.2 million zlotys, FY EBIT of 14.8 million zlotys and FY EBITDA of 19.2 million zlotys

* Plans to develop between 50-60 franchise shops by 2021

* Sees to open its first organic products supermarket in Poland in the second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

