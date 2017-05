Jan 29 Ekiz Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS :

* Renews contract with Kucukbay Yag to process monthly 500 tonnes of oil till the end of 2016

* Rents storage units in Izmir to Kucukbay Yag to store olive oil during this agreement Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)