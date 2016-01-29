BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago
Jan 29 ISG Plc
* Response to revised unsolicited offer
Notes today's announcement by Cathexis of a revised unsolicited offer for ISG of 171p per share
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago