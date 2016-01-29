BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 CMA
* Expects to extend the timetable for its investigation into the retail banking market
* Will decide on the extension and its length by early March
* A number of new suggestions have been made and CMA wants to ensure that there is enough time to hear from interested parties
* Therefore expect that an extension will be necessary to give us a bit more time for analysis and consultation Source text: (bit.ly/1QKdc7M)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: