BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Cfc Stanbic Holdings Ltd :
* Appoints Greg Brackenridge, a non-executive director of the co, as acting chief executive of co
* Gives notice of resignation of Kitili Mbathi as chief executive of co effective Jan 29, 2016 Source text: j.mp/1Qx7S5A Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: