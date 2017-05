Jan 29 Cafom SA :

* FY revenue 384.5 million euros ($416.38 million) versus 371.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 20.1 million euros versus 16.8 million euros year ago

* FY net loss group share 1.7 million euros versus loss of 0.1 million euros year ago

* Says impact on activity of Paris attack last november should be around 2 million euros

* Aims for the year 2016 a further increase of its turnover and EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)