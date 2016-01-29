BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 USI Group Holdings AG :
* Is in preliminary discussions leading to the potential acquisition of a group with extensive investment and financing experience in India and elsewhere
* Acquisition which is being structured primarily in exchange for USI shares, will involve the addition of valuable real estate assets as well as executive management Source text: bit.ly/1PJWh6c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: