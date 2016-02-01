Feb 1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :
* FY sales revenue of 884.3 million euro ($959.1 million),
up 29.4 pct
* FY EBITDA of 231.3 million euro versus 160.5 million
euro a year ago
* FY net profit of 139.3 million euro versus 87.2 million
euro a year ago
* Forecasts 2016 sales revenue will increase 12 pct to 16
pct and underlying EBITDA margin will rise approx. one
percentage point
* Management anticipates that in 2020 sales revenue will
reach about 1.5 to 1.6 billion euros and underlying EBITDA
margin will attain about 29 to 30 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9220 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)