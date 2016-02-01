Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 Grand City Properties SA :
* Announces that convertible bonds due 2019 have been converted
* As a result of recent conversions after announcement of redemption in respect of series C bonds, equity of company increased by 123 million euros ($133.4 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results