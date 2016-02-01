Feb 1 Sartorius Ag
* Says forecasts that sales will grow approx. 10% to 14% in
constant currencies in 2016
* Says financial targets achieved or exceeded: group sales
revenue up 16.0%; underlying ebitda up 40.9%
* Says confirms its sales target of around 2 billion euros
in constant currencies for full year of 2020
* Says on basis of constant currencies, its underlying
ebitda margin is now expected to reach about 26% to 27% in 2020
instead of 23% formerly projected
* Says company's underlying ebitda margin is projected to
gain around one percentage point in constant currencies compared
with prior-year figure of 23.6% in 2016
* Says increased its sales revenue in constant currencies
by 16.0% (reported: 25.1%) from 891.2 million euros in 2014 to
1,114.8 million euros in 2015
