Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 Crcam Atlantique Vendee SC :
* FY net banking income of 459.7 million euro versus 424.1 million euro ($460.2 million) a year ago
* FY net income group share 130.9 million euro versus 119.0 million euro a year ago
* FY gross operating income of 213.2 million euro versus 192.8 million euro a year ago
* Transitory CRD4 Basel 3 solvability ratio of 18.54 pct Source text: bit.ly/1OZK4a7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results