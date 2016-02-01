Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 ISG Plc :
* Board of ISG notes announcement by Cathexis UK Holdings Limited that its revised offer of 171p per share is now a mandatory offer for ISG
* Board of ISG continues to strongly advise all shareholders to take no action and, in particular, not to sell their isg shares
* Board will be issuing its formal response to mandatory offer once next offer document has been posted
* Board reminds shareholders of previous very low level of shareholder acceptance (1.7%) of cathexis' unsolicited offer of 143p per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results