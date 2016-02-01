Feb 1 Immsi SpA :
* Contracts relating to prior-year orders, suspended pending
authorizations, for 150 million euros ($162.7 million) become
effective as from Feb
* Intermarine has signed agreement to supply Italian Navy
with two high-speed polyvalent ships, for total value of 40
million euro
* The agreement is subject to ratification by the Italian
authorities and operations are expected to begin by the end of
March 2016
* The company backlog currently stands at approximately 300
million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)