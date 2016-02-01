BRIEF-Poydras Gaming Finance Corp says Q1 revenue rose 13 pct to $4.2 mln
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results
Feb 1 Bank Millennium :
* It will be difficult for Polish Bank Millennium, the arm of Portugal's BCP, to reach its return on equity (ROE) target of 13-14 percent as set out in last year's strategy, Millennium's chief executive said on Monday.
* "It is clear that some goals will be very difficult to achieve, ROE (of) 13-14 pct ... will be very difficult," Joao Bras Jorge told a news conference. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results
NEW YORK, May 23 Morgan Stanley, the biggest U.S. brokerage by head count, told brokers Tuesday that it is standing down from the expensive recruitment wars, following similar steps taken earlier this month by competitor Bank of America Merrill Lynch.