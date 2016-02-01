Feb 1 Bank Millennium :

* It will be difficult for Polish Bank Millennium, the arm of Portugal's BCP, to reach its return on equity (ROE) target of 13-14 percent as set out in last year's strategy, Millennium's chief executive said on Monday.

* "It is clear that some goals will be very difficult to achieve, ROE (of) 13-14 pct ... will be very difficult," Joao Bras Jorge told a news conference. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)