BRIEF-Aeorema Communications expects FY2017 profit to be not less than 200,000 pounds
* Expects profit to year ended 30 june 2017 to be not less than £200,000
Feb 1 B+S Banksysteme AG :
* H1 EBIT of 401,000 euros ($435,700)(previous year 659,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects profit to year ended 30 june 2017 to be not less than £200,000
* Dynex Power Inc says outlook for second half of year remains somewhat less certain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: