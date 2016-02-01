Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 Peach Property Group AG :
* FY rental income rose by around 12 percent to 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.4 million), up from 7.7 million francs in previous year
* FY EBT of around 1 million francs expected
* FY positive outlook for 2016
* Says for 2016 planning to acquire additional investment, mainly in Germany's residential property sector and to further reduce costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0216 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results