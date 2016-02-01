Feb 1 Peach Property Group AG :

* FY rental income rose by around 12 percent to 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.4 million), up from 7.7 million francs in previous year

* FY EBT of around 1 million francs expected

* FY positive outlook for 2016

* Says for 2016 planning to acquire additional investment, mainly in Germany's residential property sector and to further reduce costs