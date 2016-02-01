Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 Eurazeo :
* Has entered into exclusive discussions with all the shareholders of the Les Petits Chaperons Rouges Group with a view to acquiring a stake in the company
* Les Petits Chaperons Rouges Group employs nearly 3,000 employees specialized in early childhood education and reported revenue of over 140 million euros ($151.83 million) in 2015 Source text for Eikon; Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results