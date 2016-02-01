Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 Countryside Properties Plc :
* Announces price range for IPO and its intention to publish, later today
* Price range for offer has been set at 225 pence - 275 pence per share, representing a market capitalisation of 1,125 million stg at mid point of price range
* Post completion of offer, company expected to have free float of between 30 pct and 50 pct issued share capital
* Expected to raise net primary proceeds of approximately 114 million stg Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results