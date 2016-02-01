Feb 1 Countryside Properties Plc :

* Announces price range for IPO and its intention to publish, later today

* Price range for offer has been set at 225 pence - 275 pence per share, representing a market capitalisation of 1,125 million stg at mid point of price range

* Post completion of offer, company expected to have free float of between 30 pct and 50 pct issued share capital

* Expected to raise net primary proceeds of approximately 114 million stg