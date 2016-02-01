Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 Mccarthy & Stone Plc :
* 3 new regional offices created on 1 Sept 2015 trading well and contributing both profit and land to group
* Remain on track to build and sell more than 3,000 specialist retirement homes per annum over medium term
* Remain on track to deliver targets for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results