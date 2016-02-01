Feb 1 Domino's Pizza Group Plc :

* Completion of strategic German joint venture and acquisition of Joey's pizza

* All regulatory and customary approvals have been satisfied and that strategic joint venture have now completed

* Now owns a one-third equity stake in largest pizza delivery business in Germany, as well as Domino's franchises in UK, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)