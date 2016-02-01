BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
Feb 1 Domino's Pizza Group Plc :
* Completion of strategic German joint venture and acquisition of Joey's pizza
* All regulatory and customary approvals have been satisfied and that strategic joint venture have now completed
* Now owns a one-third equity stake in largest pizza delivery business in Germany, as well as Domino's franchises in UK, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in an austere budget unveiled on Tuesday at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.