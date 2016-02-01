BRIEF-FDA approves first cancer treatment for solid tumor with specific genetic feature
* FDA approves first cancer treatment for any solid tumor with a specific genetic feature
Feb 1 AB Science SA :
* Announces that Rapporteurs appointed by the EMA have recommended to file a marketing authorization application for full approval for masitinib in severe systemic mastocytosis
* Filing at EMA for marketing authorization is expected by end of Q1 2016
* Announces positive results on pre-specified endpoints in Phase 3 of AB06006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA approves first cancer treatment for any solid tumor with a specific genetic feature
GENEVA, May 23 Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus won the race to be the next head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, becoming the first African to lead the United Nations agency.