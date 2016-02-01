Feb 1 AB Science SA :

* Announces that Rapporteurs appointed by the EMA have recommended to file a marketing authorization application for full approval for masitinib in severe systemic mastocytosis

* Filing at EMA for marketing authorization is expected by end of Q1 2016

* Announces positive results on pre-specified endpoints in Phase 3 of AB06006