Feb 1 Stallergenes Greer Plc :
* Announces that the manufacturing and distribution of ORALAIR, ACTAIR and ALYOSTAL Venom1 is starting after a temporary suspension at its Stallergenes SAS plant in Antony, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA approves first cancer treatment for any solid tumor with a specific genetic feature
GENEVA, May 23 Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus won the race to be the next head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, becoming the first African to lead the United Nations agency.