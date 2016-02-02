Feb 2 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* EQT announces all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of
Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd. for a price of 370.00 Swiss francs ($363.5) per share
* Offer represents a premium of 34.1 pct to current 60-day volume weighted average share
price ('VWAP') and a 60.0 pct premium to VWAP before Jan 5
* EQT ownership will enable Kuoni Group to accelerate growth and further strengthen its
leading market positions
* Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation supports the transaction and remains actively involved
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0179 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)