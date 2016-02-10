BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Vonovia SE
* CEO says sees no limit to growth, portfolio purchases still possible
* CFO says failed Deutsche Wohnen merger caused costs in low double-digit million eur range
* CFO says not in a rush to decide what to do with Deutsche Wohnen shares
* CFO says still convinced that Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen would be a good fit Further company coverage:
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017