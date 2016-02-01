CFA exam to add artificial intelligence, 'big data' questions
NEW YORK, May 23 Students of investing will need to start cramming for a new subject: computer science.
Feb 1 EC2 SA :
* Prolongs negotiations over the potential purchase of 51 pct stake in an IT company until Feb. 29
* Previously informed about the talks on Dec. 9, 2015
* Said that if the deal turns out to be successful, will finance it from its own funds
* The deal should not affect the FY 2015 dividend level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 23 Students of investing will need to start cramming for a new subject: computer science.
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.