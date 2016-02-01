BRIEF-FDA approves first cancer treatment for solid tumor with specific genetic feature
* FDA approves first cancer treatment for any solid tumor with a specific genetic feature
Feb 1 Sangui Biotech International Inc :
* Achieved revenues from royalty income and product sales in amount of approximately $27,000 in first half of its fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA approves first cancer treatment for any solid tumor with a specific genetic feature
GENEVA, May 23 Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus won the race to be the next head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, becoming the first African to lead the United Nations agency.