BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
Feb 2 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Extends its collaboration with Kasios, a synthetic bone substitute specialist, to develop next generation spinal fusion integrated products
* Goal of this combined product is to simplify surgical procedure and accelerate fusion process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year.