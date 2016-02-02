BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
Feb 2 arGEN-X BV :
* Receives milestone payment in LEO Pharma collaboration
Receives milestone payment in LEO Pharma collaboration. Companies have selected a lead cell line for manufacture of the licensed SIMPLE Antibody candidate, in development for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year.