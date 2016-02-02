BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
Feb 2 Wilex AG :
* US-Patent Office granted patent for amatoxin conjugates for tumour therapy
* Grant of patent strengthens proprietary ADC technology of subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year.