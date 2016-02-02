MOVES-Barclays, Renaissance Capital, HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Feb 2 National Australia Bank Limited :
* Confirmed CYBG Plc demerger has become effective today and announced a short delay in launching expected Initial Public Offering
* IPO is expected to proceed, with the IPO multiple times covered at 180 pence per CYBG share from International and Australian investors
* Expects to announce the final pricing for the IPO on 3 February 2016.
* CYBG is expected to have a senior standalone investment grade credit rating
* NAB and CYBG have decided to delay finalisation of the IPO for 24 hours
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Industrial do Brasil SA (BIB) at 'BB'. The IDR Outlook is Negative. Fitch also affirmed the bank's National long-term rating at 'AA-(bra)', as well as its other ratings. The National rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS