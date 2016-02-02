Feb 2 National Australia Bank Limited :

* Confirmed CYBG Plc demerger has become effective today and announced a short delay in launching expected Initial Public Offering

* IPO is expected to proceed, with the IPO multiple times covered at 180 pence per CYBG share from International and Australian investors

* Expects to announce the final pricing for the IPO on 3 February 2016.

* CYBG is expected to have a senior standalone investment grade credit rating

* NAB and CYBG have decided to delay finalisation of the IPO for 24 hours