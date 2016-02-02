BRIEF-Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
Feb 2 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Has increased its product portfolio by the acquisition of a heparin sodium and the right to commercialize it in Spain
* Sees to be the second biggest provider of heparin sodium in Spain, after the acquisition from Chiesi Espana SA
* Sees to have 20 pct heparin sodium market share and to generate 750,000 euro ($817,500) revenue from the product sales in FY 2016
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year.