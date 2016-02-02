Feb 2 Bp Plc :

* 4Q15 part 1 of 1

* BP's fourth-quarter replacement cost (rc) loss was $2,233 million, compared with a loss of $969 million a year ago

* Today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share ($0.600 per ads), which is expected to be paid on 24 march 2016.

* Net charge for non-operating items of $2,617 million and net favourable fair value accounting effects of $188 million

* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for q4 was $6.1 billion, of which organic capital expenditure* was $5.5 billion

* Underlying RC profit for Q4 was $196 million, compared with $2,239 million for same period in 2014

* Net debt* at 31 december 2015 was $27.2 billion, compared with $22.6 billion a year ago

* Net debt ratio* at 31 december 2015 was 21.6%, compared with 16.7% a year ago. Net debt and net debt ratio are non-gaap measures

* Expect net debt ratio to be above 20% whilst oil prices remain weak

* Replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q4 and full year was $838 million and $7,111 million for downstream

* BP Q4 underlying replacement cost profit expected at $730 million, according to company provided analyst consensus, versus $2.2 billion year ago, $1.8 billion in Q3

* 2015 results include a net non-operating charge of $548 million for q4 and a net non-operating charge of $590 million for full year, for downstream

* Underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q4 and full year was $1,218 million and $7,545 million for downstream

* Looking ahead, refining margins in q1 are expected to be lower than Q4 for downstream

* Upstream replacement cost result before interest and tax for Q4 was a loss of $2,280 million

* Upstream net non-operating charge of $1,639 million for q4

* group income statement includes a pre-tax charge of $443 million for q4 and $11,956 million for full year in relation to gulf of mexico oil spill

* Upstream underlying replacement cost result before interest and tax for q4 was a loss of $728 million

* Upstream production for quarter was 2,369mboe/d, 8.3% higher than q4 of 2014

* Expect full-year 2016 upstream underlying production to be broadly flat with 2015

* Upstream expect first-quarter 2016 reported production to be broadly flat with q4 2015

* Current estimate for total cost of those elements of psc settlement that bp considers can be reliably estimated, including amounts already paid, is $12.4 billion

* Net impairment loss for q4 and full year is $2,014 million and $2,357 million respectively

Anticipates taking over operations of unit's 480 wells spread across 33,000 gross acres at end of q1 of 2016 relating to devon energy deal