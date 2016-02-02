MOVES-Barclays, Renaissance Capital, HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Feb 2 MedCap publ AB :
* Acquires 51.1 percent of Inpac and AirContainer via newly formed holding company
* Inpac's current owner Peter Thulin to hold 28.9 pct in the new group, AirContainer's current owner 20 pct
* MedCaps investment will be 11.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.35 million), based on debt-free value of about 40 million crowns with 50 pct acquisition financing, mainly through bank financing
* Acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on MedCaps sales and results in FY 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1PcsCxa Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5298 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Industrial do Brasil SA (BIB) at 'BB'. The IDR Outlook is Negative. Fitch also affirmed the bank's National long-term rating at 'AA-(bra)', as well as its other ratings. The National rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS