BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
"Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
Feb 2 Hullera Vasco Leonesa SA :
* Says Commercial Court in Leon has declared finished the common phase of insolvency proceedings on Feb. 1 and has opened the settlement phase
* Says a meeting of creditors has been called for April 15
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.